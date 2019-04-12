The Masters: Danny Willett crashes out but Matt Fitzpatrick flies to make cut

A harsh late turnaround saw former champion Danny Willett miss the cut at The Masters for the third consecutive year.

The Sheffield golfer endured an up and down second day at Augusta but looked set to make it into the weekend as he started the final hole three over par.

Matthew Fitzpatrick during the second round of the Masters

However, a break in play due to storms as he prepared to make his approach shot proved disruptive and, on resumption, he bogeyed the 18th to sit four over par.

With players in the clubhouse on seven under par, Willett’s fate was sealed with only players within ten shots of the lead making the cut in The Masters.

It means the 2016 champion is yet to make the cut since his triumph.

With three bogeys in four holes early in his round, Willett looked on course for a difficult day in Georgia only to respond well on the back nine, where his brilliant win three years ago was built.

Fellow Sheffield golfer Matt Fitzpatrick put in the hard yards on the range and took it out onto the course as he completed a remarkable turnaround on day two.

Fitzpatrick started Friday on six over par and looked on course to miss the cut after his disappointing opening round.

But he surged on his back nine with three birdies and an eagle to finish on one over par.

"I just hit more fairways today," the 24-year-old said. "Yesterday I really struggled off the tee and didn't hit it in play at all, really.

"So, yeah, just sort of fixed that on the range in the evening and then came out today and hit a lot more fairways, gave myself more chances with my irons and took advantage of that."

It could have been even better for Fitzpatrick who was a whisker away from a second eagle of the round on the 15th.

The clubhouse lead belonged to Open champion Francesco Molinari, Jason Day and Brooks Koepka, all of whom were on seven under par though Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen were threatening to better the score.