The future is bright for Sheffield Wednesday, claims Owls defender

There is plenty of optimism around Hillsborough after the club finished the 2018/19 season in positive fashion. Boss Steve Bruce guided the Owls to a 12th-placed finish, having suffered just three defeats from his 18 Championship matches in charge. And Fox is confident Wednesday will be even better next term. He told The Star: "Next season should be a good one. "We already know that the gaffer wants us to play at a high intensity so we know we are going to be in for a tough pre-season. It will be good and I'm looking forward to it." On their style of play, Fox said: "I definitely think we are suited to pressing high and you can see that in the games we played well in. "When we are up for it, press high to get the ball back and the team are full of energy all over the pitch, it is the best way for us." The 25-year-old admits he is enjoying the opportunity to work with Bruce, who boasts a wealth of experience in the game. Fox said: "He [Bruce] works with everyone equally in training. We do a lot of stuff as a team. He brings everyone together and gives us a few pointers here and there. "He is always open to have a chat if you ever need to speak to him. With Clem [Stephen Clemence] and Aggers [Steve Agnew], there are points of contact that you can go to. They are always there if you ever have a problem."