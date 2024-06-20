The Force was strong at Bramall Lane

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Hospitals Charity took Bramall Lane by storm with a legion of Star Wars characters on May the 4th to raise funds and awareness for dementia care.

1 in 4 hospital beds in Sheffield are occupied by people with dementia at any one time and there are approximately 7,000 people in Sheffield living with dementia.

A troop of volunteers and characters celebrated Star Wars Day at the Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest match and fans were quick to get their cameras ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Mcarthy, Head of Operations at Sheffield United Football Club presented a cheque with £2,885 raised on the day. He said, “Improving dementia care in Sheffield is such a vital cause as it affects so many families across the city. We were delighted to have Sheffield Hospitals Charity at Bramall Lane and to help raise awareness and funds for their amazing work.”

Max Newton and Dave McCarthy

Beth Crackles, CEO of Sheffield Hospitals Charity, said, “Dementia can be cruel. Sheffield Hospitals Charity is proud to fund a specialist team that works across Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, to develop resources, enhance training for NHS staff and provide practical support to people living with dementia. We were thrilled to be at Bramall Lane, with our Star Wars friends, to raise awareness and funds so that we can continue to support this vital work. Huge thanks to Sheffield United and Blades fans for getting behind this important cause that touches so many lives.”