Table tennis

Have your say

With back-to-back wins Vulcan C now take over top spot in Division Two ahead of Northern General B.

A 10-0 demolition job at Albert Premier A was followed by a 7-3 victory over Crookes D.

These results put them 4 points clear of the chasing pack.

Vulcan E and Crookes F fought out a draw. Abbeydale E were beaten 3-7 by Rotherham Scorpions B, with Jamie Hudd and Alex Bland both winning three and the doubles between them.

Clifton B relied on two old stagers when Jimmy Pugh and an injured Stuart Element rolled back the years winning three apiece against Northern General D.

It was 7-3 to Clifton.

An under staffed Hallam Grange D were whitewashed 0-10 by Vulcan G.

Crookes G lost 4-6 to Abbeydale J. Pat Thorley won 3 to inspire Northern General D to a 6-4 win at Crookes H. Abid Raja played for Crookes H who beat Hallam Grange C 7-3. With Mick Shelton and Mick Large winning three each, it was a 3-7 loss for Wadsley Bridge A when High Green A played at Hillsborough.

John Sumner led by example, winning three and getting a draw for Albert Premier B against HSBC.

Robert Vaughan tripled up for High Green B’s trip to Crookes J, his team’s reward was a 8 2 win.

In a closely fought match at Wadsley Bridge B, it was Jordan Taylor of Vulcan J who walked off with the laurels. He won 3 and as Vulcan J won 6-4.

Shiregreen C played Vulcan H at home and won 8-2.

With three a piece for Ron Firth and Jeff Calvert, it was Telecom A day as they beat Crookes J 2-8.

Despite Pete Klein winning his three Tapton B lost 4-6 to Tapton A.

Abbeydale L beat Hallam Grage E, 6-4. Telecom B 3 Albert Premier C 7.