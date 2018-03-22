Table tennis

With Tim Denby winning three for Crookes B, against Stocksbridge A and the 7-3 victory for Crookes B, putting a dent in Stocksbridge A championship.

This might have derailed a lesser team, but Stocksbridge A bounced back the following week, against fellow table toppers Crookes A.

Three from Simon Pugh and two from Darren Lindley and a shared doubles win, gave Stocksbridge A, a six four win.

This kept their hopes alive in the race for the prize.

Crookes A still lead the pack and its within their power to win or lose the top award.

Jeff Tham won another three sets for Abbeydale B and Neil Marples won two, away from Home to gain a draw at Vulcan B. Rotherham Scorpions A used firepower and home advantage well, when Vulcan B came to call.

Craig Hastie won all three, three straight. His team mates Jamie Hudd and Shaun Bibby backed him up with two apiece. It was left up to super veteran David Rayner to stop Vulcan’s whitewash with a measured two for an 8-2 loss.

It was one way traffic at Swallownest MW A, when Stocksbridge A played them, as shown by the nil ten result, as Simon Pugh, Stephen Horsfield and Jack Grant all won three, in three.Northern General A 3 Crookes B 7 with T Denby smashing three out of his opponents!

Top of the table in two. The Riauba brothers of Northern General B forced the issue of promotion to the foremost when they beat Abbeydale C, also pushing for promotion to Division 1. The end result 7-3 to Northern General B. Abbeydale C had previously drawn with 2 man Northern General C.

Shiregreen A also found the Riauba brothers too hot to Handle. Shiregreen A 2 Northern General B 8.

Vulcan C also pushing for promotion did their prospects no harm, when they took apart Abbeydale C 9- 1, Roy Bowes, James Houghton winning three, Mick Brookes losing to Tim Wright. Vulcan D played Crookes C they were decimated 1-9.

Albert Premier and Crookes D both are scrambling for points in this fixture, Crookes D romped home 10 nil, for their first victory of the season.

Congratulation to Paul Lewis, Richard Horsefield and Andy Hepworth. Albert Premier A then faced Abbeydale D, who were in no mood to hang around, with only two sets going the distance. Abbeydale D won 10-0.

Abbeydale G played Shiregreen B, it was 8-2.

Hallam Grange A put in a good all round performance to beat Crookes E 6-4. Rotherham Scorpions B beat Shiregreen B 8-2. Hallam Grange A fought out a well deserved draw with Abbeydale E.

In a surprise win at Cricketers, Hallam Grange B ran out 3-7 winners. High Green A lost 3-7 to Hallam Grange B due to an Eckhart Lange triple. Hallam Grange D lost 1-9 to Wadsley Bridge A. Vulcan G lost 4 6 to Crookes G. In a fixture that could dictate who goes down to five, Wadsley Bridge A came back from 4-0 to get a 6-4 result at Northern General D.

Albert Premier B fought out a draw with Abbeydale K due to a Christian Oughton triple.

Despite Peter Hooton winning 3, HSBC lost 4 6 to Telecom A, who are now Division 5 champions! In a local derby Wadsley Bridge C lost 3 7 to Wadsley Bridge B.

Down to six and father and son Steve and Jack Cross of Wadsley Bridge D both tripled up against Tapton A for a 7-3 result.

Albert Premier C won 7-3 against Vulcan K.

John Pilling and Alan Greenwood by winning three apiece for Hallam Grange E, condemned Telecom B to an 8-2 loss.