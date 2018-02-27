Have your say

With a treble from Paralympic gold medal winner Will Bayley, Vulcan A put a massive dent in Crookes B’s chances of winning the top prize in Sheffield Table Tennis.

Vulcan A beat Crookes B 7-3. This now leaves two teams in contention to win Division 1, Crookes A and Stocksbridge A.

The following League week Vulcan A won again, this time at Swallownest Miners Welfare A 9-1.

Northern General A managed a draw against an Understaffed Abbeydale A.

Stocksbridge A continue to apply pressure to Crookes A’s position.

This time a 10 nil victory against, Rotherham Scorpions A. Simon Pugh, Stephen Horsfield and Jack Grant, all winning three each.

Northern General C got a draw against Shiregreen A.

Albert Premier A got a draw, in a keenly fought match against Clifton A.

In following weeks Vulcan E got a draw against Abbeydale F and then Lost 3-7 at Rotherham Scorpions B.

In week 19, Abbeydale F beat Crookes F 7-3 due to a Jordan Greenwood treble.

Vulcan F lost Crookes E 4-6.

Down to 4 and Hallam Grange B beat Hallam Grange D 10 nil in a rather one sided match, only two of the sets going to 4 ends.

High Green A were back to winning ways with a 7-3 result against Crookes H Mick Large won all his games. Northern General D lost to Hallam Grange C 4-6 with John Daniels winning all his matches!

HSBC were surgical in their 8-2 win against Wadsley Bridge B, Chris Thompson starring with three at home.

Dronfield’s Hannah Jenkinson and Ian Geddes both tripled up to beat Wadsley Bridge C on an away trip 6-4.

Abbeydale K lost a tight match against Vulcan J 4-6 in week 18.

They then played at table toppers Telecom A, it was a 7-3 win for Telecom, surging towards the Division 5 title.

Vulcan H demolished WadslyBridge C 10 nil, with Dennis E Green, Chrissy Sykes and Adam Morton undefeated.

Albert Premier B, fielded a strong side against High Green B, but the man from Uncle Rob Vaughan was back to form and delivered 3, the result 3-7.

Wadsley Bridge D appear to be nearly there as they won again 7-3 against Abbeydale L, Jack Cross winning three in style.

Nigel Pepper ,Hallam Grange E, won a titanic five setter against Steve Cross, it was to no avail as Wadsley Bridge won 2-8, another three from Jack Cross.