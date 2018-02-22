Table tennis

Have your say

With only a few weeks of the season left, it is down to three teams in the Top Division, who can all win the league title.

With Crookes A having played more matches than Stocksbridge A and Crookes B, it is up to Stocksbridge A and Crookes B to win all their matches in hand and hope that Crookes A have a few off days.

Stocksbridge A have to play both of the Crookes sides, but the key match will be when they play Crookes A at home.

Whoever wins this match will likely be in the driving seat.

Crookes A, with a measured offense, beat Abbeydale B 7-3 to keep their title hopes alight.

Abbeydale A used their venue to good avail, beating Swallownest MW A 8-2.

Crookes B had a 6-4 win against Abbeydale A.

Vulcan A played host to Stocksbridge A, Stocksbridge A were in form and in a rather one sided match ran out 10-0 winners.

Roy Bowes was back to form when he won 3 against Swallownest B.

Vulcan C 7 Swallownest MW B 3.

Vulcan C in current form are looking favourites to go up in one of the two places.

Albert Premier A, struggling near the bottom of Division 2, played Abbeydale C away; but with three from Tim Wright it was Abbeydale C’s night 7-3.

Clifton A played Crookes D , it was a 7-3 result as Zolton Kulic and Victor Varnia both won 3 and combined to win the doubles!

Another three from Ziggy Mohammed meant that Abbeydale D beat Vulcan D 6 4.

In 3 it was another 2 loses for Abbeydale H against first Vulcan F 2-8 then Rotherham Scorpions B 2-8 the following week.

With a good all-round team performance on an away trip to Shiregreen B, Hallam Grange A came away with both points 4 6.

Crookes E lost to Abbeydale E, 3-7 with Andy Burton turning on the style to win three.

Vulcan G played Wadsley Bridge A, apart from the first set, it was Vulcan G’s day 9-1, with John Bradshaw and Lewis Fox both winning 3.

Crookes G played Hallam Grange B with a 2-8 result and three from Jim Fergusson.

Hallam Grange C too left happy after a 6-4 result when playing Cricketers, which will be a surprise result for other teams in Division 4.

Wadsley Bridge A gained a valuable point when playing against Crookes G, Mark Raby showing the Way by winning his three.

At a derby clash with Hallam Grange D and Hallam Grange C, it was John Daniels who made the difference for Hallam Grange C, winning 3 and making the result a 3-7 win.

Clifton B played Vulcan G, with 3 from Jimmy Pugh it was a 6-4 win for Clifton B.

Abbeydale J played High Green A with Mick Large winning his three it was a 4-6 result!

Onto 5 and Wadsley Bridge C played Vulcan J and with Jordan Taylor and Owen Bradshaw winning 3, it was a 2-8 result.

Dronfield are back to winning ways, as Mick Ward won three and made the result 8-2 against Crookes J.

With a good team performance Shiregreen C beat an understaffed HSBC 6-4, Wadsley Bridge B beat Albert Premier B 7-3 thanks to a Pete Muscroft triple.

High Green B played table toppers Telecom A but despite stiff opposition, Telecom won 7-3.

Crookes J played Vulcan H, with a Glyn Ward triple it was an 2-8 result!

Abbeydale L had back-to-back wins, the first an 8-2 triumph at Vulcan K and the second one a 7-3 at home to the lowly Tapton A.

Telecom B, Adrian Potts, Ian Gardiner and Alan Garnett all won 3 each when Vulcan K came to play winning 10-0.

Wadsley Bridge D, well on their way to winning the Division Six title, got a well-earned point against Albert Premier C.