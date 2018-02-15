tABLE TENNIS

Have your say

Stocksbridge B’s experience was not enough for Crookes A who appear to be making a push for the title, as a 2-8 result showed.

Mark Short and Richard Lightowler both winning 3. Pete Morgan losing to Andrew Horsfield.

The title is under the control of Crookes A, if they keep winning the silver ware is theirs for the taking.

With a hat-trick by Andy Hepworth, Crookes D fought out a draw with Abbeydale C.

Zoltan Kulics of Clifton A led his team to a draw, despite Ziggy Mohammed winning his three.

Albert Premier A took on Shiregreen A at home, with Chris Mortimer on song winning 3 and leading his side to a 7-3 win.

Northern General C played host to Crookes C it was a 4-6 result, as Crookes put in a good all round team performance.

Northern General B beat Vulcan D 7 3 quite easily.

Hallam Grange A played Crookes F and beat them 6-4.

Jordan Greenwood won three and led Abbeydale F to a narrowly won 6-4 against Rotherham Scorpion B.

Abbeydale G savaged an out of form Vulcan F 9-1.

In Division 4 there was an unexpected win for Crookes H at Cricketers.

It in no small way down to Amanda Tolson winning 3 and the doubles for a 6-4 victory.

Meanwhile, Northern General D tried to stop High Green A but with three apiece from Mike Shelton and Mick Large it was always going to be near impossible.

High Green A triumphed 9-1. Clifton B beat an under staffed Abbeydale J 6-4.

Turning out their best team Dronfield ventured to HSBC, it was like PPI, with Dronfield being paid a large dividend, HSBC 3 Dronfield 7.

High Green B led by a resurgent Robert Vaughan, won 3 and the doubles to ensure a draw against Abbeydale K.

Telecom A telegraphed their promotion intentions with a 9-1 win against Wadsley Bridge B. Ron Firth and Phil Powell both with three.

Albert Premier B played Wadsley Bridge C, this time it was Wadsley Bridge C who won 3-7.

Telecom B beat Tapton B 7-3. Adrian Potts starring with 3 wins.

Tapton A meanwhile got another draw, this time against Hallam Grange E.

Vulcan K played Hallam Grange E, but went down 2-8.