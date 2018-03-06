Have your say

Asher Walton-Mitchell, Y6 pupil at Carfield Primary School, Meersbrook, had never swum a mile before, but he completed the epic challenge raising over £1,000 for The Children’s Hospital Charity.

Asher, who has received special swimming assistance and physiotherapy through charity funding said: “I can’t believe that I’ve actually done it!”

At Ponds Forge International Sport Centre, Asher successfully completed a one mile swim to raise funds for the Charity. With total determination he completed his challenge in 1 hour and 45 minutes doing breaststroke.

Asher’s mum Zoe said: “This was a real challenge for Asher and the money he has raised is amazing.

“Me and his dad are exceptionally proud of him”

Over the years Asher has benefited from the amazing work of the Charity and Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

They have helped him to ride a bike and taught him how to climb, provided special swimming assistance and physiotherapy, as well as keeping him entertained whilst in hospital.

All this support has enabled him to develop into a confident 10 year old boy.

Asher, who wanted to give something back, has raised the funds as a way of saying thank-you.

Asher presented the cheque to The Children’s Hospital Charity.

The money will be donated equally between The Ryegate Children’s Centre and The Giggle Doctors. ‘

Asher’s One Mile Challenge’ originally had a fundraising target of £250 but with fabulous generosity and amazing support he managed to raise a total of £1,103.49

n Donations can still be made by texting AOMC64£5 to 70070 or by visiting Asher’s JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ashersonemilechallenge