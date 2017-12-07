Country’s best compete at swimming showdown in Sheffield

Have your say

Locally-produced swimming talent take on the nation’s best in the National Winter Championships at Ponds Forge (Dec 13-17.)

Hopefuls for the Commonwealth qualifiers include Hallam student Joe Litchfield, Jay Lelliott, Nicholas Grainger and Rosie Rudin.

Ellie Faulkner has already made the team, but she will also be competing.

Olympic medallist and World Champion James Guy and Olympic silver medallist Siobhan-Marie O’Connor are amongst an exciting line-up.

It is the largest domestic swimming event to happen before the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Swimmers will battle it out to achieve qualifying times to secure their seat on the plane.

British champion Guy said: “I’m looking forward to competing at the Swim England National Winter Championships, really excited to see what I can produce this time of the year.

“It’s not very often I race long course in the first term of swimming, but it’s a good marker ahead of the Commonwealth Games in April.”