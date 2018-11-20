Sublime Torr lob secures place in cup quarter finals for Sheffield Blades Super Draw League team Stannington Village

Stannington Village won at fellow Blades Super Draw CBC Premier side Wadsley Bridge Pheasant to reach the Sunday Senior Cup Quarter Finals for the fourth time.

Stannington had beaten Pheasant in the league the week before and they took an early lead again when Jimmy Middleton was bundled over in the box and Charlie Hobson smashed home the penalty.

They doubled it just a few minutes later when Joe Barker and Lee Johnstone combined to set Shaun Flynn up to sidefoot home, but Pheasant got a foothold in the game when Lewis Twibell scored just before the break.

Pheasant dominated possession in the second half, but they couldn’t find a way past the Village defence a second time and Alex Torr produced a sublime lob over the keeper to wrap up a 3-1 win for Stannington for a second successive week.

Stannington are joined by Woodseats Club after a Nick Owen double and one each for Jordan Beecch and James Leesley saw them come from two down to beat Conisbrough Conyers 4-2.

Despite a Rikki Davidson strike and a Robin Holmes penalty, Terminus Tavern proved to be the end of Renishaw Rangers journey as Tavern won 7-2.

Division One Southey Social went through to the Sunday Junior Cup Quarter Finals as a Ryan Damms quartet of goals proved too much for Division Two Woodhouse Juniors.

Although Damms first was soon cancelled out by George Leesley, Damms second put Southey back in front.

Ryan Keeney added a third with a 25 yard volley, before good work by Byron Mullen enabled Damms to complete a first half hat-trick. After the break, John Mellor and Scott Ellis added two more for Southey before Damms rounded the keeper for his fourth.

Carlton Carty added two to take Southey’s tally to nine, before Leon Cheslett completed the scoring with a second for Woodhouse

Joining them in the Quarter Finals is holders Royal Earl after a Mike Towey hat-trick helped them to a narrow 4-3 victory over The Pewter Pot. Earl took a fifth minute lead with a Steve Brammer penalty only for Pewter Pot to level with a penalty of their own just before half time. Earl were awarded another penalty soon after the break, but this time Brammer hit a post.

Towey did manage to put Earl back in front again, but once again the visitors levelled the scores. With just three minutes remaining Towey headed Earl in front a third time only for the visitors to hit back immediately, but with extra time looming Towey grabbed his third to finally settle the tie.

Matt Cowen was another to score three as Division One Crookes reached the quarter finals for a second successive season with a 5-0 victory over Division Two Boynton Sports. Crookes others came from Pete Smith and Matt Roney.

It was the end of the road for last season’s losing finalists Mosborough Whites with their 2-1 defeat at Sheffield Legends and Sheffield Sixs went out in a nine goal thriller at AFC Schoolboy. After Ben Bell and Joe Taylor goals had given Cobden View the lead at Wombwell Main Youth the home side hit back to take the game to extra time and penalty shoot-out, which Wombwell won 7-6.

Despite Jon Dolan and Stef Flint goals, Cotts also went out at Eckington U21, 4-2 after extra time.

In the League, both Jon Wall and Ross Thompson hit hat-tricks as Redmires went top of the CBC Premier with a crushing 14-1 victory over Chapeltown RBL.

Despite Joe Moorhouse briefly bringing Chapeltown level, they were no match for a rampant Redmires, who added more goals from Tom Whiting and George Rudd doubles and one each for Jake Gamban, Dale White and Conall Jacklin.

There are just three points separating the top seven, including Oughtibridge WM after a Ross Brown double helped them beat previous leaders Norton Sportsman 3-0.

Full back Harley Scholey put Adam Thomas through for him to square the ball for Chas Tunnard to give Oughtibridge a half time lead. Tunnard turned provider for Brown to score their second and Brown added his second to complete the scoring.

Wickersley Youth are also in the top seven despite being held to a draw by Handsworth Old Crown.

Brad Carroll put Wickersley ahead midway through the first half, but Handsworth came back hard and it took several good saves to keep Wickersley ahead until veteran Keiran Gallagher finally netted Handsworth’s deserved equaliser.

Jav Sherratt scored 4 and Antony Holmes 3 as Forum went 11 points clear at the top of Division One with an 11-0 victory at Norton Oaks A. The rather one-sided affair saw Matty Ord with two and Josh Scofield and Nat Reid hit Forum’s others.

Despite Alix Sorsby giving the home side the lead, Tom Bamford and Andrzej Gordon-Hides doubles and one from Illack Katongo Chiti saw Civil Sports A climb five places with a 5-1 victory at Mosborough Reds.

In Division Two, Regan Dempsey netted a hat-trick to help Colley to a 6-0 victory over Woodseats Chantrey and up four places into the promotion race. In what was possibly Colley’s best performance of the season, Chris Onja and Faisal Miladi strikes gave them a two goal half-time lead. Miladi’s second and Dempsey’s treble saw Colley completely dominate the second half.

Cadbury missed the chance to go top when they had to come from three down to draw at a Civil Sports B claiming their first point of the season. A Connor Ashforth double and one from James Greenwood had Civil three ahead midway through the second half, but Tom Wilson pulled one back with a diving header and after a handball on the line, Jacob Beech netted Cadbury’s second from the penalty spot and with ten minutes remaining a Scott Bottom cross deceived the keeper to equalise.

Brinsworth Phoenix missed the chance to go fourth when they were beaten 2-1 at home by Shakey. After James Marston had given Shakey the lead, Daniel Commander got onto the end of a Karl Howden cross to bring Phoenix level at the break.

Both sides had chances in the second half, but it was Shakey that managed to take one when Wes Fidler scored the winner.

Fixtures

CBC PREMIER Chapeltown RBL v Stannington Village; Norton Sportsman v Intake Old Boys; Oughtibridge WM v Wickersley Youth OV; Renishaw Rangers v Redmires; WB Pheasant v Woodseats Club.DIVISION 1 Civil Sports A v Southey Social; Cotts FC v Mosborough Reds; Forum v Crookes FC; Norton Oaks B v Cobden View; Royal Earl v Ranch. DIVISION 2 Mosborough Whites v Brinsworth Phoenix; Shakey v Boynton Sports; Sheffield Sixs v Beighton Magpies; Wads Horse & Jockey v Civil Sports B; Woodhouse JFC v Cadbury; Woodseats Chantrey v Colley