Steve Patterson's pride as Yorkshire see off leaders Somerset
Yorkshire have thrown a spanner in the works of Somerset’s pursuit of a maiden Specsavers County Championship title after completing a resounding innings victory before lunch on day four at Emerald Headingley.
The visitors, replying to 520, were made to follow-on 324 runs behind at tea on day three and started day four on 159 for four, only to lose three wickets inside the first 45 minutes of play (192 for seven).
They were later bowled out 251 and secured only one point from this innings and 73-run defeat, confirmed 15 minutes before lunch.
“I’m incredibly proud of all the lads," said captain Steve Patterson, who claimed the 400th wicket of a first-class career which started in 2005. “After losing at Essex last week, which was disappointing, I said afterwards, ‘If we’re going to drive games of cricket and put ourselves in positions to win, we have to score more runs’. We knew we had to have our top six or seven making big contributions.
“For three of them to get hundreds in this game, it’s pretty emphatic.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“We’ve been working hard all summer to put things in place, and this game in a sense was the perfect game against a very good Somerset side who are top of the league.
“To go and get 520 after being put in against one of the best bowling attacks in the league, I think it’s testament to how hard the lads have worked on their batting
“With the ball, we knew it was going to be tough work. It’s a decent pitch. But the way Keshav bowled, with other lads playing their part, he just showed his quality. To bowl with that amount of control and be that attacking, his 10 wickets made the difference.”
On his 400th, Patterson said: “To be honest, at five wickets down and I’d not made a contribution, I wasn’t really thinking about it. I was more thinking, ‘As captain, I’ve contributed very little in this game’. To get a couple towards the end and play a part was pleasing.”