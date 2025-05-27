Steelstings fight valiantly against league champions

On Saturday, the Sheffield Steelkings development side, the 'Stings', faced off against the 2024 British Para Ice Hockey League champions, the Cardiff Huskies.

The Welsh club are a team full of talent, and came into the match the clear favourites to win. However, that didn't stop the Steelkings side from putting the Huskies to the sword in their second league game.

The Stings knew they were in for a tough game, but a determined defensive effort saw them hold off the Huskies attacking efforts until the sixth minute, when Huskies and GB star Tyler Christopher scored the first goal of the game.

The Huskies scored one more goal in the first period, coming from another experienced GB player Jonathan Le Galloudec.

Stings score against the Huskies

The Stings' resilient first period had obviously annoyed the Huskies, as they scored in just ten seconds of the puck dropping in the second period, as Tyler Christopher added a second goal to his tally.

The stings were then on the back foot, and conceded a fourth goal less than a minute later, when Josh Davies scored his first of the game.

The Stings regrouped and managed to hold off the Huskies for a couple more minutes, before former Sting Katie Reed found the back of the net for the travelling team in the nineteenth minute.

Unfortunately, it was at this point that the Stings netminder, Bryan Hackworth, also got hurt on the play, forcing a goalie change. New netminder Damian Barker made his way between the pipes and would face the Huskies pressure next.

Stings vs Huskies

The Huskies scored two more goals in the second period, coming from Emma Douglas and a second for Josh Davies.

Despite the lopsided score board, the Stings were doing all they could to defend against the raining champions, and halfway through the period they managed to find an extra spark of life.

Stings captain #75, Russ Clarke, took advantage of a pass from #87, Lucas Thomas, and broke through the Welsh team's defence.

An aggressive play from the Cardiff goalie, Nicole Hill, saw her come out to meet Clarke, but thanks to some fast hands he managed to move the puck around her and into the net for the Sting's first goal of the season.

The Sheffield Steelstings

Scoring a goal in the second period gave the Stings a much needed boost, and they put in a strong defensive performance in the third period. The development side managed to hold off the Huskies attacks for almost the whole third period, until Josh Davies completed his hat-trick with just twenty five seconds left on the clock.

Final Score: Steelstings 1-8 Huskies

The Steelkings next home game sees the Stings go up against the Manchester Mayhem, on 14 June at IceSheffield.