Steelkings win 2025 Para Ice Hockey playoffs, completing British grand slam

On September 13 and 14, the Sheffield Steelkings travelled down to London to take part in the 2025 British Para Ice Hockey playoffs. As the defending playoff champions, and 2025 league champions, the Kings were keen to take the trophy back home to Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, September 13 the Kings took on the Manchester Mayhem in the semi-final. Finishing fourth in the league the Mayhem were the lowest seeded team at the playoffs; but this certainly doesn't mean they were a team to be underestimated, with several players also representing Team GB on the world stage.

This semi-final was a tense affair, with penalties for both teams as they fought intensely for a place in the final. The Manchester side couldn't hold back the Kings though, who went on to score three goals in three fashions (Short Handed, 4-on-4, and Even Strength).

Final Score: Sheffield Steelkings 3-0 Manchester Mayhem

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sheffield Steelkings Celebrating their Playoff Win

On Sunday, September 14, it was time for the playoff final. The Kings took on the Peterborough Phantoms, who had beaten the Cardiff Huskies 7-3 in their semi-final. The Phantoms finished second in the league to the Steelkings, so were eager to get one up on the kings and take home the trophy for themselves.

The game got off to a rocky start for the Kings, falling behind to the Phantoms in the first period. They didn't let their heads drop though, fighting back to even up the score.

The teams couldn't be separated at the start of the third period, and both teams knew that the next 15 minutes would be the most important of the whole season. It was the Kings who came out on top though, firing home four more goals and shutting down the Phantoms at the other end of the ice.

This win gives the Steelkings their third successive playoff victory, and their second ever British Grand Slam.

Final Score: Sheffield Steelkings 5-1 Peterborough Phantoms