Steelkings open new season with para ice hockey derby

In Sheffield's opening match of the 2025 BPIHL Season, both teams saw action as the Kings played host to the Stings in a Sheffield Derby

The Kings started the game on the offence, a position they would hold for the majority of the game. They quickly found their way into the Stings' zone, and tried their luck at getting an early goal.

A strong defensive effort from the Stings managed to hold them off until the sixth minute, when the Kings speed and experience finally won out. A blue line shot from defenseman Paul Brown, #33, rocketed into the Stings' net and gave the Kings their first goal of the season.

The Kings found the back of the net twice more in quick succession, as goals from #21, Bill Hardy, and #28, Ben O'Brien, came in the seventh and eighth minutes.

The Stings didn't let their heads drop however, and tightened their defences. They managed to hold off the Kings' attacks for almost the remainder of the first period, until a shot from #73, Matt Clarkson, went in with just six seconds left on the clock.

Despite the four goal deficit, the Stings came out fighting in the second period. They managed to frustrate the Kings attacking efforts for the majority of the period, until Kings' #88, John Plummer, got a breakaway in the tenth minute of play. Stings' netminder #20, Bryan Hackworth, managed to stop the first shot, but was beaten to the rebound by #28, Ben O'Brien, who got his second goal of the game.

The Kings lit up the goal light again in the third period, with goals coming from #33, Paul Brown, and #15, Rebecca Moore, in the thirteenth and fifteenth minutes of the period.

Final Score: Steelkings 7-0 Steelstings