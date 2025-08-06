Steelkings finish the regular season with a close victory

On Saturday, August 2, the Sheffield Steelkings played their final game of the 2025 British Para Ice Hockey League regular season away in Manchester.

The game got of to a roaring start for the Steelkings, with goals from #28, Ben O'Brien, and #41, Jake Oakley, giving the Kings a two goal lead in less than two minutes. A tenth minute goal for #18, Daniel Clarke, extended their lead to three, but a brace for Team GB veteran Karl Nicholson late in the first period brought the Mayhem to within one goal of tying up the game.

At the start of the second period it was the Mayhem who found the net first, bringing the score line level after just forty-eight seconds. Despite having the lion's share of the shots on goal, it took the Kings until the twenty-fifth minute to take the lead again. A second goal of the game for Daniel Clarke saw the kings go into the final period with a precarious one goal lead.

In the third period it was Ben O'Brien who scored the final goal for the Kings, bringing his tally for the day to two. Manchester responded quickly with Nicholson completing his hat-trick less than a minute later, but it wouldn't be enough to snatch the win away from the Kings who now go to the playoffs win a six game winning streak.

Final Score: Mayhem 4-5 Kings