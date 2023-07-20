Steelers – who are closing in on a potential first-line centreman – today announced they had signed a Canadian winger for further down their ranks.

Sheffield coach Aaron Fox has identified the main man he wants and the club is comfortable that a deal can be put in place.

It is a busy time for the team boss, who has first handed a contract to new boy Kameron Kielly, a skater who has experienced a bumpy couple of seasons in north American ice hockey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old winger has played for five teams in the past three years and lasted only a couple of games in the AHL.

Aaron Fox

Injury ruined his last term, a season in which he played just 23 times for ECHL sides Atlanta Gladiators and Toledo Walleye (three goals, seven assists).

In the season prior, Kielly was picked twice for Belleville Senators in the AHL, but the player says he learned much from the experience.

A srong, upcoming season in the EIHL could put him in the shop window for higher-profile leagues in Europe.

The player could start off on Sheffield’s third line.

Kameron Kielly

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think this is a fantastic opportunity for me, I see my career developing in Europe and the chance to come and play in Sheffield was too good to turn down,” he said.

Kielly who has played alongside Liam Kirk at Atlanta and is a close pal of Pittsburgh Penguins’ signing Ryan Graves and St Louis Blues’ Sammy Blais, is impressed with what he has seen of the Sheffield set-up.

Coach Fox sent the Canadian photographs of the Arena and training facilities and he said: “I was on board, then when he explained about the fan support and the quality of the organisation then I knew this is where I should be playing this coming year.”

The player, who regards his native Prince Edward Island as ‘God’s country’ and says he understands the value of being noticed in training sessions, insists he will put the work in, for whatever role he is given.

a

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m a two-way forward with a little offensive flair, I’d like to say I am an offensive player but I work hard in whatever role I’m given.”

Fox says the 6ft 1in forward, who made his professional debut with Brett Neumann at Allen Americans, can perform all three forward roles.

“He’s extremely motivated to come in and be an impact player for us.

“He’s coming off an injury that cut his season short last year but is healthy and can’t wait to get started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He will start off in a bottom six role but I feel he will be one of those guys that will be pushing that internal competition in our group for a bigger role as the season goes on,” said Fox.