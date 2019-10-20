Steady finish for Danny Willett in South Korea
Danny Willett saved his best until last as he secured a tier for 46th at The CJ Cup in South Korea.
Sunday, 20th October 2019, 3:02 pm
Updated
Sunday, 20th October 2019, 3:08 pm
The Sheffield golfer closed with a four under par 68 – his best round of the tournament – to finish on -3 overall.
An opening day 76 was undoubtedly costly for the 32-year-old and prevented him from ever troubling the leading players on Jeju Island.
But he progressed well over the four days to push into the top 50 by the conclusion.
His final round featured just one bogey as he showed strong consistent golf.
Willett finished 17 shots off tournament leader Justin Thomas, who was two clear of New Zealand’s Danny Lee.
The top British finisher was Tyrrell Hatton, who earned a tie for sixth on -13.