St Leger Festival: Tips and analysis of Ladies Day action at Doncaster

Action from day one of the 2019 St Leger Festival at Doncaster

With the Park Hill Stakes and the May Hill Stakes the pick of the bunch to look forward to, here GentingBet have taken a look at where the money might lie for punters…

2.40pm – DFS Park Hill Stakes

We expect all eyes to be on John Gosden trained Enbihaar (6/5) here as she lines up looking to make it a hat-trick of Group Two victories following on from strong performances at both the Lancashire Oaks over at Haydock and Goodwood’s Lillie Langtry Stakes.

With no other real standouts in the line-up aside from Dettori ridden Dame Malliot (15/8), it could be the little Italian that spoils the party. With just five races on her CV, it’s no secret that she’s improving fast and her Group Two victory at the Prix de Pomone was no fluke as far as we’re concerned.

It’ll be tight, but for more value we think Dame Malliot could be worth a look here. You have to think that if the trainer roles were reversed, the favourite tag might be different with Ed Vaughan a less fashionable entity than Gosden.

3.45pm – May Hill Stakes

Baby Boomer I hear you say? We certainly think Tom Dascombe trained Boomer (13/2) has the pedigree to finish first past the post among this group of two-year olds, but overall it looks like somewhat of an open affair with the majority of the field coming into the contest off of wins last time out.

Boomer has certainly caught the eye in the past with a Group Three win at Goodwood last time out, but it’s Cloak of Spirits (2/1) we really fancy. It will undoubtedly be a tougher test for the youngster than last time out when they won at Ascot, but trainer Richard Hannon has been quick to praise the filly.

En-vinsibility Cloak? – TOP TIP

With the opening Group Two showdown of the day looking a tight one in terms of value, it might also be worth looking towards the favourites as a pair in the day’s headline races with a tidy special of 15/2 up for grabs for them both to win.

Best of the rest…

Looking at the rest of the day’s action there’s certainly plenty to get excited about and below we’ve broken down our top tips elsewhere…

2.10pm - British Stallion Studs EBF 'Carrie Red' Fillies' Nursery Handicap

This one is without question wide open and for that reason we’re drawn towards hedging our bets somewhat. The Amy Murphy stable has been in form of late and Nirodha (18/1) looks a dark horse on her handicap debut.

3.15pm - Weatherbys Racing Bank £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes

Another unforgettable day for Frankie Dettori? He’ll be hoping so on…Unforgetable (7/1). Expect a close contest here and some strong challengers from the Aidan O’Brien stable. We quite fancy Harpocrates (11/2) after an encouraging second place showing at the Acomb Stakes. The form is certainly there.

4.20 - Silk Series Lady Riders' Handicap

Silky Smooth? Megan Nicholls has been a revelation in the Silk Series of late and we think she looks the one to watch here on Hart Stopper (13/2).

4.55 - Magners Rose Handicap

There aren’t many partnerships that come better than that of Sir Michael Stoute and Ryan Moore and for that reason we’re fancying Davydenko (15/2) here. He’s a proven winner despite a recent blip at Ascot and that has to count for something.

5.30 - Dfs Handicap

With this nice little handicap set to close off the day’s racing action, Mutamaasik (11/10) seems the obvious pick. Definitely still progressing so there is still a slight element of uncertainty, but having won three on the bounce the Gelding certainly comes in on good form.