St Leger Festival: Stradivarius set to continue amazing winning streak on day three at Doncaster

And while official ratings give him a chance of success there will not be many punters who think there will be an upset, according to Racing Post's tipster Pricewise.

The fact John Gosden is even running Stradivarius (4/11) tells you all you need to know about his wellbeing. With the ground in his favour he is surely going to continue his amazing winning streak, but it could be Barsanti (33/1), not Dee Ex Bee (3/1), who proves the biggest danger.

If there had been another couple of runners it would have been tempting to suggest backing Barsanti each-way at a big price because he might improve again upped to 2m2f.

However, with only six declared and Stradivarius looking a certainty, it is not a great race for each-way betting.

The Wainwright Flying Childers Stakes (3.45) looks a straight match between Norfolk Stakes winner A'Ali (5/4) and Alligator Alley (13/8), who won the Listed Roses Stakes at York last time.

The fast ground could swing things in favour of Alligator Alley but it could be tight and those looking for one at a bigger price should consider Theglasgowwarrior (7/1) in the William Hill Mallard Handicap (2.40).

He was an unlucky-in-running third on ground that may have been a bit too soft in this race last year, and he was right back to his best when chasing home subsequent York winner Eddystone Rock in the Shergar Cup two starts ago.

Theglasgowwarrior is best off a strong pace and is going to get that here with half of this field seemingly best when pressing on up front.

The Japan Racing Association Sceptre Stakes (2.10) is wide open but it is worth giving Angel's Hideaway (5/1) one more chance back on a straight track.

She was beaten only a length and a half by Hermosa in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket in May - a repeat of that would give Angel's Hideaway a great chance in this company and it might be worth writing off her two recent runs at Goodwood.

Angel's Hideaway might also be well drawn on the stands' side with prominent racer Breathtaking Look (6/1) in the next two stalls.

The big unknown is Farzeen (5/1), who has looked something special from the front on her last two starts. However, those races were just novice events and her times weren't anything out of the ordinary.