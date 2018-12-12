Sheffield squash legend Nick Matthew enjoying the busy schedule post-retirement

From one Sheffield to another - Nick Matthew is keeping busy in his retirement.

The three times world champion hung up his squash racket earlier this year but continues to bang the drum for the sport in his home city and its namesake across the pond.

Matthew runs the successful academy at the Hallamshire Tennis and Squash Club on Ecclesall Road with another one in Sheffield, Massachusetts.

"I'm enjoying it," Matthew told the Star.

"I'm busier than ever and it's been a period of re-adapting and figuring out where I can channel my energies the best.

"I'd definitely be more worried if I didn't have lots going on.

"The fact that there is, is a good problem to have.

"I'm trying to help grow the sport.

"I've got an exhibition tour going on and I've also got stuff going on in North America.

"I have to go there five days a month during the season -and bizarrely that's in a town called Sheffield!

"That was one of the things that when they were trying to sell me the school, I thought this is fate.

"There's lots going on and I'm linking it in with my work with the academy here.

"The transition (from playing to retirement) has gone as well as I could have hoped."

Part of Matthew's remit is trying to encourage the next generation of squash players.

To that end, earlier this week the Hallamshire hosted the OneHealth Primary Schools Squash Festival.

Over 300 pupils from five schools took part in the event - which is now in its third year.

Matthew added: "It's an event where the children all compete against each other.

"Of these 300 kids, if say ten of them take up the sport and carry it on then it's a bonus. The main thing is trying to promote healthy lifestyles for Sheffield children."