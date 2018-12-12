PICTURES: Hundreds of youngsters make a racket at Sheffield squash festival 

Have your say

Hundreds of Sheffield school children took part in the third annual OneHealth Primary Schools Squash Festival earlier this week.

The event, staged at Hallamshire Tennis and Squash Club and run in association with the Apex Programme, is the brainchild of squash legend Nick Matthew who was in attendance for the festival.

Youngsters from five schools - Hunter's Bar, St Wilfrid's, St Marie's, Nether Green and Greystones - took part in a round-robin style tournament.

"We want to get more and more kids into sport," said three-times world champion Matthew.

"Our vessel to do that is squash.

"The kids were buzzing about being able to compete against other schools.

"It's fantastic to have over 300 kids involved in the programme and it's one of many initiatives we're running at the Hallamshire to grow the sport."

The girls competition was won by Nether Green, with Hunters Bar scooping the boys event.

Hunters Bar were the overall winners.

