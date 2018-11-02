Sports retro: Some moments to think back on

On this day in local sporting history, Billy Sharp scored his 'Goal from Heaven' for two-day old son Luey (2011) who had tragically died three days earlier.

Sharp netted for Doncaster Rovers against Middlesbrough at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Richard Towers Vs Lucas Browne

After the cracking volley in the 14th-minute, he revealed a t-shirt that read ‘That’s for you son.'

Also on this day, in 2013, Sheffield heavyweight boxer Richard Towers lost unbeaten record against Aussie Lucas Browne. Towers fought just once more before hanging up the gloves.

And in 1998: former Great Britain Davis Cup captain David Lloyd sold struggling Division Three club Hull to a Sheffield-based consortium.