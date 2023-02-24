Sport: Talented Athlete Scheme launched for 2023

Sheffield City Trust is re-launching its Talented Athlete Scheme for this year following its success after starting with a cohort of 19 Sheffield athletes in 2022.

Athletes from Sheffield City Trust’s Talented Athlete Programme.

Applications are now live for Sheffield City Trust’s (SCT’s) Talented Athlete Programme 2023 inviting elite athletes, that compete at international level, train in SCT’s venues, and have realistic medal capabilities, to apply for a year’s support from the leisure trust to help them achieve their goals and alleviate some of the pressure of the world-class environment.

Over the last year the current cohort of sports stars have achieved some amazing successes.

Figure skater Isla Shenton, aged 13, has won medals including; first place and a new PB at the British Ice Skating (BIS) Non ISU Open, a silver medal at the EduSport International Trophy in Bucharest, fifth place in Bulgaria at the Denkova-Staviski Cup, and another silver at the BIS Qualifiers under 15’s last September.

Isla’s mum Donna said: “Massive thank you to Sheffield City Trust and iceSheffield. They have made this possible and affordable by funding Isla’s ice time this year.

“We are all over the moon with her progress and achievements over the last 12 months.”

Women’s Para Ice Hockey player, Emily Mclean travelled to the US to play for the GB Women’s team in the first Women’s World Challenge (the first international Paralympic committee-sanctioned event). Emily had a fantastic game and scored GB women’s first goal.

It was also a great year for the City of Sheffield Diving Club athletes, Yasmin Harper, Jordan Houlden, Ross Haslam and Maisie Bond who racked up an impressive host of medals between them.

Yasmin’s achievements included two Gold medals in the 2022 British Diving Championships, bronze at the European Aquatic Championships in Rome and another gold in the British National Diving Cup.

Meanwhile, Jordan took two silver medals at the 2022 British Diving Championships, finished fifth at the European Championships and took another silver medal in the Men’s 3m Springboard.

Ross recently continued a fantastic return from injury by finishing second in the British National Diving Cup in the Men’s 3m Springboard and winning Gold alongside Scotland’s James Heatly to become the Men’s 3m Springboard champion, and Maisie Bond brought home a silver medal at the World Junior Diving Championships in Montreal in the girls' platform final, age 14-15.

David Bly, Sheffield City Trust’s sports programme and engagement manager, said: “It has been an incredible year for our talented Sheffield athletes and we’re thrilled to be able to support them in their training.

“This is just a snapshot of some of their achievements over the last year as the list is too long to include them all.

“We’re really excited to see what the next 12 months brings as we support more local athletes set to become the next generation of talent to come out of Sheffield.”

Other achievements include - Figure skaters Nina Povey and Henry Privet-Mendoza both took bronze medals at the BIS British Championships in December with Nina also securing silver at Skate Celje in Slovenia.

Gymnast Ellie Gaymond took silver in the Yorkshire Trampoline Championships where Emaan Mayor-Choudrey earned gold giving him his first title as Yorkshire Champion for his age category, he then went onto be invited to take part in his first Trampoline British Championships in Birmingham last October coming 10th overall.

And Para Ice Hockey Player, Barry Grayson captained and scored a goal for the Steelkings last March when they won the first Northwest Europe Para Ice Hockey League.

Applications are now open for elite athletes to apply for support from Sheffield City Trust and to also become an ambassador for the trust, helping them to inspire our younger generation.