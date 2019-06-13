Kid Galahad trainer warns Josh Warrington not to take comfort from past victories ahead of world title fight
Trainer Dom Ingle is predicting history will repeat itself when Kid Galahad challenges Josh Warrington for the IBF world title on Saturday night – and that will not be a good thing for the champion.
Unbeaten Sheffield fighter Galahad is heading into the bearpit to face hometown hero Warrington in Leeds and look to wrestle away the IBF featherweight title.
Warrington beat the highly regarded Lee Selby to win the title before defending it superbly against two time world champion Carl Frampton.
Such performances and momentum have seen Warrington installed as the heavy favourite for Saturday’s meeting at Leeds Arena.
But Ingle says recent examples have shown his man cannot be discounted.
“What you've done in the past is not going to be a reflection of what you’re going to do in the future," Ingle said.
“A good is example of that is Anthony Joshua a couple of weekends ago.
“It doesn’t matter whether Josh Warrington had a great fight against Carl Frampton or a great fight against Lee Selby.
“It’s got no matter of how Kid Galahad is going to fight against him because he's a totally different fighter to those two guys.
“If [Josh] wants to take comfort from that, he’ll take comfort from it.
“Kid Galahad is a different proposition to Carl Frampton. He’s a different proposition to Lee Selby.
“Everybody backed those two fighters against Josh.
Lee Selby was the champion so people were going to back that guy. And when he came up against Carl Frampton, even though Josh was the champion everyone considered Carl Frampton was the better fighter.
“But Josh came through and we're in the same position now.
“Everyone thinks Josh Warrington is going to win the fight because he is the champion and he’s won those last two fights.
“But he has been in the same position as Kid Galahad himself in those last two fights and look what happened.
“And that is what is going to happen on Saturday night.”