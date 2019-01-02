Speedway: World Cup winner expects track success at Sheffield Tigers

Kelvin Tatum is backing Sheffield Tigers for silverware, next season.

The former World Long Track Champion and World Cup winning skipper with England in 1989 will make a special visit to the Owlerton stadium on January 30 to talk about his glittering career with fans.

And he is impressed with the way Tigers have built their team as they look to bounce back from a dismal campaign in 2018.

“Sheffield have been very clever with their team building,” he said. “It’s not just about the top end of the team, I like the fact they have strengthened the all-round look of the side.

“Danny King is a class act and as a former British Champion he is a great signing for Sheffield. I’m reading good things about his recovery from the injury which ruined his season last year and if he is fully fit he will be one of the top riders in the league without a doubt.

“And then at the bottom end of the team you have Drew Kemp, who is one of the most highly rated youngsters this country has to offer.”

Tatum has also revealed Sheffield was always one of his favourite tracks during his time as a top international racer.

“It was always a delight to go to Sheffield,” he said. “Unfortunately I didn’t get there as much as I would have liked because they were always in a lower league when I was racing with Coventry and Bradford.

“But it’s wide open and you could always open the throttle very nicely around there.

“It was my kind of track and still is now, I hope one day they can take the plunge into the top league and feature more on TV.

“But they need to rebuild after finishing bottom last season and I feel certain they will be gunning for the Championship.

“I expect them to be unbeatable around their own track if they can stay clear of injuries.”

Tatum’s evening at Owlerton also features stories from his TV career, both in league racing and on the Grand Prix tour throughout Europe and Australia.

Tickets for the event in the Panorama Room at Owlerton on Wednesday January 30 are £10 and available from sportstalkevents.co.uk/bookingoffice now.