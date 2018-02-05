Speedway: Slovakian star signs up for Stead’s farewell meeting

Martin Vaculik is the second Grand Prix star to join Simon Stead’s farewell meeting at Sheffield next month.

Slovakian star Vaculik joins World Champion Jason Doyle in the Owlerton showpiece on Sunday March 25 (4pm) with a bumper turnout expected.

Other big names are expected to follow soon but Stead admits he’s made a stunning start in piecing together his line-up.

“It’s a great start and I’m really pleased,” he said. “It’s not very often we see riders like Jason and Martin around Owlerton.

“I worked with Martin in the first half of the Grand Prix campaign last season and we have become good friends,” he said.

“He’s at Leicester for his first season in British Speedway and I’m delighted to be working with him again there.

“It will be the first chance fans have to see Martin in action this season and he’s a class act.

“He was disappointed to finish only just outside the top eight of the Grand Prix last season and I was delighted when the organisers gave him a pick to come back.

“There should be some fast and exciting racing at my meeting and I reckon the fans will love it.”

Vaculik himself is delighted to be making his debut in British racing this season.

“I’m pleased to be at Leicester with Simon and I’m pleased to be riding in his meeting,” he said.

“I want to get better as a rider and I think riding in England will help me where that is concerned. It’s going to be like an education for me.”

Stead’s meeting, the ‘Last Lap’, will feature 16 riders on an individual basis and more names are expected to be released later this week.