Speedway: Simon Stead to remain at Sheffield Tigers but will also manage Leicester

Boss Simon Stead is staying with Sheffield for a second season – but he will also be in charge of Premiership Leicester!

The 35-year-old enjoyed a dream debut campaign as manager, helping end Sheffield’s 15-year wait for league title glory.

And that prompted co-promoters Damien and Marc Bates to offer him a position with their Premiership outfit Leicester with no fixture clashes thanks to designated race nights for the leagues.

Stead has quashed any concerns from Tigers supporters.

“I’ll be fully committed to both Sheffield and Leicester, it’s as simple as that,” Stead said.

“It wasn’t something I could say yes to straight away because I had to be sensible and think about everything.

“Away from speedway I’m getting married and I’ve got a full-time job which I had to bare in mind.

“But I spoke to my employer James Holland at the car specialists and they’ve been really flexible with the time I can take off and I can’t thank them enough because that’s what’s enabled me to go ahead with this great opportunity.

“So while it was something I didn’t want to jump at and then find out part way through I couldn’t commit to, everything has fallen into place in the end and I’m really excited for the year ahead.

“It’s not a problem this year because Leicester will run in the Premiership on a Monday and a Wednesday whereas Sheffield will be at home on Thursdays and then away mainly Fridays to Sundays.

“So that new ruling helped big time on that front and I’m really looking forward to the year ahead.

“I’ve been around this sport a long time – but even I’m still always learning.

“I think the two roles could work hand-in-hand and both could benefit one another.

“I’ll be working with some really experienced riders like Hans Andersen and I’ll be linking back up with Martin Vaculik who I spent a bit of time with in the Grand Prixs last year.

“No doubt I’ll pick up a few things from them along the way too and there’s no reason why I can’t bring that back to Sheffield and pass on to our boys.

“It’s another huge year for us because we’re the reigning champions and we’re determined to defend our title.”