Speedway: Sheffield Tigers’ Todd Kurtz benefitting from Lions’ share of races

Todd Kurtz says extra outings for Premiership Leicester are a massive help.

Kurtz impressed for Leicester on Monday with 8+3 and he is hoping Tigers will benefit from his regular racing.

Sheffield Tigers' Todd Kurt. Picture: Marie Caley

He said: “Monday was good in the Premiership, I had a bit of luck here and there but it was probably my best performance in the top division.

“I know I’ve got the speed underneath me, it’s just my starts which let me down occasionally and I need to work on that a little more.

“It makes a big difference riding more. You don’t just sit around thinking about things, you’re busy all the time and you turn up at every meeting not over-thinking things, you just get on with it. Hopefully that will help my form with Sheffield. Riding with Leicester and Sheffield means I’m dealing with the Bates boys and Simon Stead as team manager, me and Steady see each other about four times a week these days!

“My attitude is the same when I ride for Sheffield, I know I’ve got some laps under my belt and I can go into a meeting with some momentum.

“I really couldn’t wish to be riding for two better run clubs. The Bates boys look after us at both and it’s an honour and a pleasure to ride for them, the Leicester thing is an added bonus for me because I didn’t start the season with them. The travelling can be tough because I’m based on the south coast and when you have to work on your own bikes as well it gets tough.

“But when you’re riding regularly it becomes more enjoyable and I’m confident I can have a good season from here.”

Kurtz says Tigers have what it takes to go on a purple patch when they face Redcar at Owlerton tomorrow.

“We’ve had a few bad results away from home,” he said. “But we have a good team at Sheffield and I reckon we can still have a really successful season.

“There’s great team spirit at Sheffield and that’s helped by Steady as manager, we all get on good together and I’m sure we can win a load more meetings.

“We have made hard work of some meetings but things have gone against us and if we can all click and find some consistency we’ll become a really hard team to beat – home or away.”