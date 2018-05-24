Speedway: Sheffield Tigers ‘review options’ after poor form

Boss Simon Stead says his Tigers’ side need to be back to their best against Workington tonight – or risk the consequences.

The Comets are in-form and have propelled themselves up the Championship table.

They head to Owlerton in a buoyant mood – which is different to Sheffield who go into the meeting on the back of a heavy defeat at Berwick and some stinging criticism.

Said Stead: “Saturday at Berwick was very disappointing. Probably the only person who could come out of that meeting with his head held high was Todd Kurtz.

“The others were all very disappointed with themselves and know they are capable of so much more.

“They don’t need me to tell them that though and that they weren’t good enough.

“What they also don’t need me to tell them is that we need an instant response against Workington - but that’s easier said than done. We expect it to be another tough meeting.

“Workington are riding very well at the moment and the reality of it is that we aren’t. But that can all change in the space of 15 races and that’s what we need to happen.

“We’re going to need to be at our very best.

“At Sheffield Speedway we demand the very best from our riders and we won’t settle for anything less. Anything less than our very best will result in another poor result and it’s no secret myself and the owners are keeping a close eye on the situation and will look at our options if necessary.

“This is an opportunity for the lads to recover some form and show what it means to represent Sheffield.”

Workington include the brilliant Dan Bewley who is the talk of the sport right now after some brilliant performances at the top level which almost won him a World Pairs slot with Great Britain.

SHEFFIELD: Kyle Howarth, Todd Kurtz, Lasse Bjerre, Jan Graversen, Charles Wright, Jack Smith, James Shanes.

WORKINGTON: Rene Bach, Rasmus Jensen, Ty Proctor, Dan Bewley, Nicolai Klindt, Kyle Bickley, Mason Campton.