Speedway: Sheffield Tigers’ boss predicts great things in 2019

Sheffield co-promoter Peter Mole reckons the signing of Danny King will solve their main problem from 2018.

Earlier this year Mole said he felt the Tigers lacked an out-and-out No.1 as they finished bottom of the Championship.

But Mole insists that won’t be a concern for the Owlerton outfit next year and has described 2019 as one of the most exciting seasons in a long time.

“With no disrespect to Charles (Wright) or Kyle (Howarth) I felt like we didn’t have the firepower needed in the big heats, especially away from home,” Mole said.

“But having Danny as No.1 who has so much experience at so many tracks will help our cause on that front next year and we’re confident he’ll do a terrific job in his first season as a Tiger.

“He’s going to have support from Ty Proctor and Kyle who’ll feel much more settled next year and Kasper (Andersen), Broc (Nicol), Zaine (Kennedy) and Drew (Kemp.) I feel we’ve got a nice balance to the team. There’s that blend of youth and experience that is often so successful and we’ve got a team of real tryers so I’m sure Sheffield supporters are in for a treat next year in what is one of the most exciting seasons for the club for a fair while.”