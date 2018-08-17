Speedway report: Edinburgh Monarchs 54 Sheffield Tigers 36

Tigers boss Simon Stead admitted he needed to “take the positives” from another heavy defeat for his side.

High-flying Edinburgh were the latest team to comfortably dispose of Sheffield by 54-36 at Armadale.

But Stead, despite another tough night, refused to be too downhearted about a spirited display at a notoriously difficult circuit.

He said: “It was always going to be tough but even tougher with Kyle (Howarth) and guest Mason (Campton) struggling.

“But Kasper Andersen and James Shanes were excellent all night and I’ll take the positives from the performance, especially the way Edinburgh have been going lately.”

Andersen scored 13 while Shanes backed him up with paid 12 and admitted: “It’s been very hard lately but we are all working hard. We’ve got to keep believing and turn the corner.”

It was always going to be a huge task for the Tigers and so it proved.

The Monarchs had run up two huge scores in their past two home meetings and were soon 16-8 up four heats.

Yet it was two unlikely heroes who emerged to keep it respectable for the visitors with James Shanes and Kasper Andersen putting in two outstanding displays.

Dorchester dynamo Shanes had already won the second heat before a fine 5-1 in Heat 8 with Todd Kurtz kept the scoreline down.

Then Andersen came into his own. A second behind Erik Riss was followed by two excellent wins in Heat 10 and 12 and another superb second to split the pair in the final race.

Below par performances for Kyle Howarth, Mason Campton and Broc Nicol meant Edinburgh were always going to win, but at least there were good points for the Tigers.

Edinburgh 54: Richie Worrall 15, Erik Riss 13, Ricky Wells 9+2, Victor Palovaara 7+2, Josh Pickering 4+2, Joel Andersson 4, William Lawson 2+1.

Sheffield 36: Kasper Andersen 13, James Shanes 10+2, Todd Kurtz 6+1, Kyle Howarth 4+1, Mason Campton 2, Broc Nicol 1+1, Joe Lawlor 0.