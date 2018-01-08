Speedway: Never a doubt in his mind - Kyle Howarth staying at Sheffield Tigers

Title hero Kyle Howarth insists he never wanted to ride anywhere else after finally securing his Tigers return.

The popular 23-year-old had his heart set on a third straight season at Owlerton and was one of the first names on the team sheet for club bosses.

But the move was delayed as they were unable to agree a fee with parent club Workington to secure a full transfer.

They have now got the green light to sign Howarth for another season – and the fans’ favourite says he was desperate to be back to spearhead their title defence.

Said Howarth: “It’s great news for me to be back.

“I’m really excited and after two solid years at Sheffield I didn’t want to be anywhere else.

“It took a while but I wasn’t worried at all with what was happening behind the scenes. I’ve been loyal to Sheffield and they’ve been loyal to me.

“Like I say, with how much I’ve enjoyed myself the last two years I really wanted to stay and I’m just happy to be coming back.

“We had a great season last year and to win the league with Sheffield was awesome, but I want to keep winning trophies with the club and hopefully defend our title this year.”

It is set to be another big year for the talented Mancunian as he takes over the No.1 spot as well as retaining the club captaincy.

But he is determined to pick up where he left off and enjoy another successful season as he eyes another positive step in his career.

“I obviously want another solid year,” he added.

“I want to improve on last year. Obviously I’m not going to come out with any big targets, but we all have our own goals in our mind.

“The main thing is to just do my job for the team and help Sheffield win trophies. I’m starting off as No.1 which will be a challenge but it’s one I’m looking forward to and I hope I can do well enough to stay there.

“I’ll be No.1 and captain which is something I’m looking forward to.

I just want to help the boys and be the best I can for them and for myself.”