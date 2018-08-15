Speedway: Mountain man makes debut for Sheffield Tigers

New signing Connor Mountain wants to put himself in the frame for a Sheffield team spot next season.

The 21-year-old makes his Tigers debut tomorrow night when they host Newcastle at Owlerton (7.30).

And while Mountain himself is shocked at how the campaign has panned out for the reigning Champions, he is hoping he can play his part in helping them end on a high note.

"I think everyone is surprised with Sheffield this season, to be honest,” Mountain said.

“They had a fair few riders in the team this year that won the league with them last year, but for whatever reason things just haven’t gone to plan and it hasn’t worked out for them.

“But the promotion seems determined to turn things around and end on a bit of a high and hopefully I can help them do that.

“There was no hesitation from me at all when they called.

“Every time I’ve been to Sheffield I’ve really enjoyed myself and I’ve ridden okay.

“I’ve said for a while I’d like for Sheffield to be my home track and now I’ve got that opportunity and it’s got me back in the Championship as well so I can’t wait.

“As I’ve said, Sheffield is a track I’d love to be riding week in, week out from start to finish one season.

“It’s a mega track, I enjoy myself there and it’s a good club too.

“I’m definitely looking to score some points and put myself in the shop window for a team place next year.”

And Mountain has already shown his liking for the Owlerton circuit, winning the Top Gun individual meeting there a month ago.

“That one was a really cool meeting to be a part of,” he said.

“There were a few new guys over from Australia who I’d already ridden against in the Under-21 World Team Cup Semi-Final and there were other competitive riders like Nathan Greaves, Simon Lambert and James Shanes so it was a good line-up to be included in and it was even better to go out there and win it.”

Tigers also hand a debut tomorrow to Danish rider Kasper Andersen, while they also bring in Jason Garrity as a guest replacement for the injured Charles Wright.

SHEFFIELD: Jason Garrity, Todd Kurtz, Kasper Andersen, Broc Nicol, Kyle Howarth, Connor Mountain, James Shanes.

NEWCASTLE: Stuart Robson, Tero Aarnio, Matej Kus, Ashley Morris, Ludvig Lindgren, Carl Wilkinson, Matthew Wethers.