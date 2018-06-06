Speedway: Kyle Howarth has confidence in his Sheffield Tigers

Kyle Howarth insists Tigers will be ‘fine’ for the rest of the season.

Manchester man Howarth is leading the team this season as they go in defence of their Championship crown.

He admits they’re about to enter a key stage of the campaign – and a decision is due soon on whether Josh Bates will be able to resume racing this year.

They head to Ipswich on Thursday night in a repeat of last October’s Grand Final, looking for valuable away points.

Said Howarth: “After a couple of disappointing meetings, we’re just kicking back in again now at Sheffield as well but we should be fine over the course of the season.

“It has been a bit tough don’t get me wrong but even now I’m still learning at times.

“Being a No.1 does come with a lot of pressure or probably more expectation than anything.

“But I’ve had some decent meetings and I’m sure they’ll only come more regularly the more I grow into that position as the season goes on.

“I’ve shown I can do it already in the first few where I went unbeaten for Sheffield.

“So I know I can do it it’s just unfortunate that not every night as a speedway rider can go to plan how you’d like it to. Hopefully I’ll have a good one at Ipswich tonight.”

Howarth is also preparing for one of the biggest nights of his career in Manchester next Monday when he takes his place in the British Final.

Not only is the national title up for grabs but a place in Cardiff for the British Grand Prix is also on the line on July 21.

Sheffield have a full one-to-seven tonight with James Sarjeant in for Michael Hartel (Speedway of Nations duty) for the Witches.

IPSWICH: Rory Schlein, James Sarjeant, Cameron Heeps, Nico Covatti, Danny King, Connor Mountain, Danyon Hume.

SHEFFIELD: Kyle Howarth, Todd Kurtz, Jan Graversen, Lasse Bjerre, Charles Wright, Jack Smith, James Shanes.