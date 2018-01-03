Speedway: Josh Bates back on track for Sheffield Tigers

Sheffield Tigers rider Josh Bates has scrapped his retirement plans.

Barnsley’s Bates has been troubled by personal issues over the last months and took to social media before Christmas to say he felt he should quit. But he’s now ready to race on and is already back in training.

Sheffield can now press ahead with team plans.

Bates said: “It’s been a tough time but I thank everyone who stood by me. I’ve realised Speedway is good for me. I have been going through personal issues which took my focus away from it and I felt I couldn’t handle the situation. I want to thank Sheffield and my Premiership club Leicester for allowing me time and support to deal with it.”

He added: “The positive messages I’ve been sent through social media have been good too, I haven’t been able to reply to them all but I want everyone to know it means a lot.”

Meanwhile, Tigers still want Kyle Howarth back but parent club Workington are refusing to budge.

The clubs have been unable to agree a price for a full transfer and his place in the Sheffield side won’t be rubber stamped until permission is granted.

This is, however, despite the fact Workington have built their team without Howarth included and are set to unveil their last two members.

Howarth himself is on record saying he wants to be back at Sheffield and personal terms won’t present a problem in any deal.