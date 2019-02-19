Josh Grajczonek, who won the league championship with Sheffield in 2017, will be back at Owlerton to launch the new season.

Grajczonek, who followed up his title glory by winning the Premiership with Poole Pirates last year, has been included in Tigers' 90th anniversary meeting on Sunday March 24 (4pm).

And despite plying his trade in Dorset these days he remains a fan of Sheffield and makes as many visits to Owlerton as his schedule allows.

Sheffield co-promoter Damien Bates said: "We loved having Josh with us for that one season and would have had him back had it been possible.

"He was inspirational in helping us to the league title and I'm sure he will be fired up wanting to win a prestigious event like our 90th anniversary meeting.

"It was no surprise to me when he went back to Poole and did a great job for them.

“He was an integral part of their remarkable mid-season surge for the play-offs and, ultimately, the league title.

"He's a great rider to have in our opening meeting of the season and more names will follow soon to add to the seven Sheffield lads."

The meeting will also see the return of Ty Proctor to the club after his previous spell ended after three months and is back in the side this year - and new signings Danny King, Zaine Kennedy and teenage sensation Drew Kemp are also included.

Tigers will stage home meetings on Sundays throughout the year after the Premiership clubs secured Thursday as a protected race night which forced the move.

Most meetings will start at 4pm, but club bosses have confirmed the clash with Scunthorpe on March 31 (Mothers Day) will be 6pm.

Bates admits he has ‘little idea’ how the switch to Sunday racing will be received by fans.

But he said: “We are working harder than ever to spread the word and drum into people the fact that we are now a Sunday Track.

“I know a lot of fans are creatures of habit but once the season settles down I’m hoping it will be fine.

“We also have the opportunity to bring in younger fans who wouldn’t normally be able to come along on a school night.

“We expect meetings to be finished by 6pm at the latest and people can be back home for a reasonable time to get the kids to school on Monday. We are promoting this heavily.”