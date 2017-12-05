Sheffield Tigers: Top young talent Jack Smith rides into Owlerton

Jack Smith, one of Britain’s most exciting young talents, is on his way to Sheffield.

And that means it’s three down and four to go for the Tigers’ team jigsaw as they prepare for the defence of their league title.

He joins Lasse Bjerre and Josh Bates with more signings expected later this week.

Smith is the son of former Belle Vue man and multi British Champion Andy and is entering his third season of league racing.

He said: “It’s a new challenge for me and one I’m really looking forward to.

“To be wanted by the Champions means a lot to a young rider like me and it is a bit of a boost in itself.

“It shows they believe I’m a rider who can try and help them defend the league and fingers crossed I can play my part.

“I know what it’s like to win the league; I did it with Birmingham in the National League in my first full year and I’ve gained more experience since then.

“Riding in all three leagues was a big thing for me last year and I feel like I made some real good progression.

“As a rider all you want to do is take steps in the right direction year on year and hopefully I can continue to do that next season.

“Sheffield is a track I enjoy riding at; it’s a fast circuit and if I can make some good gates and get on the fastest line then there’s no reason why I can’t score some big points for the team.

“I’ve been to Sheffield a fair few times now and I always seem to have fun there.

“The club have got big hopes for next year as well and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”