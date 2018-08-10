Sheffield Tigers: Stead calls for positive end to disappointing season

Sheffield Tigers boss Simon Stead has vowed to end the season on a positive note - and avoid the wooden spoon in the process.

Tigers were shook on Thursday as they dropped to the bottom of the standings following an unheard of third straight defeat at Owlerton.

It was far from what everyone had in mind as reigning champions, but Stead says it is time his riders reminded everyone what their team place means to them - starting at Workington on Saturday night.

“As a club we can’t hide from the fact that this has been a hugely disappointing campaign,” Stead said.

“We came into it with very high hopes but for one reason or another, it just hasn’t gone to plan.

“Looking back maybe we should have acted quicker to replace Josh [Bates] - but that’s easy to say in hindsight in our current position.

“We have a set of very disappointed, frustrated supporters right now - and being with Sheffield for so long, I totally understand that.

“But we’re all hurting just as much; particularly us as a management team.

“My management style certainly hasn’t changed from the one that helped us win the league title last year and the promotion have been left scratching their heads too because they’ve put so much time, effort and money into this season as always.

“But the riders have a duty to turn things around and end with some positive results.

“They need to show what their team place means to them and that they want to be considered over the winter for next year’s team plans.

“It was frustrating for the meeting at Redcar to be postponed on Friday night; even though they’d come and beat us at Owlerton, their’s is a track we’ve performed well at this season and we were looking forward to going there with the intention of coming away with a result.

“But now we head to Workington - and that’s another place that holds no fear for us as a team.

“Workington have got a very solid look about them this year, but if we can make some good starts and ride to our capabilities, then there’s no reason why we can’t go there and get something.”

WORKINGTON: Nicolai Klindt, Dan Bewley R/R, Rasmus Jensen, Mason Campton, Ty Proctor, Kyle Bickley, Rene Bach.

SHEFFIELD: Charles Wright, Todd Kurtz, Lasse Bjerre, Broc Nicol, Kyle Howarth, James Shanes, Joe Lawlor.