Sheffield Tigers: Relief for Danny King as he gets back in the saddle

Danny King breathed a massive sigh of relief after coming through his first competitive action in almost nine months at the weekend.

Sheffield’s big winter signing is back in business after suffering serious nerve damage to his arm last summer – which almost ended his career.

But after successful surgery and winter treatment he converted practice into proper racing at the Speedway Riders Benevolent Fund meeting – ironically raising funds for injured and disabled riders and their families.

Now he’s ready for a big weekend which sees him ride in Sheffield’s 90th anniversary meeting at Owlerton this Sunday.

“It was great to come through the meeting at Leicester and I was delighted with the result,” he said. “To get four race wins and finish on the rostrum was nice but the most important thing for me was raising money for the great cause.

“The was closely followed by getting some competitive laps in which were important after everything I’ve been through.

“I know when I signed for Sheffield people were questioning whether I would be fit for the new season but I think Sunday has proved I am without any doubt.

“It felt like a result of weeks and months of hard work, building up the fitness once again was testing at times but now I need race meetings to become race fit and Sunday was a big aspect in that.

“Now I need to keep it going at Sheffield on Sunday and I can’t wait for the meeting. It’s a good, competitive line-up and I know they are expecting a big crowd.”

King has been impressed by the hard work the club promoters have put in at Owlerton this winter.

“They have worked so hard to spread the word about Sunday afternoon racing at Sheffield, it’s brilliant to see,” he said.

“The link up with the Steelers has been excellent and the massive digital sign on the Parkway is a great move, more promoters should try things like that.

“We have a great team at Sheffield but for now we need to get through the meeting on Sunday and see if I can come out on top before going into team racing with them.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everyone on Sunday.”​​​​​​​