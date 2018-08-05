Sheffield Tigers: Nicol's gratitude for mentor Hagon

Broc Nicol has paid tribute the family who have taken him into their home since coming over from the USA.

Martin Hagon, who had a brief spell with Sheffield in the 80s, has been a mentor to the youngster and played a major role in securing him a UK team place.

And Nicol says he couldn’t have done it without Hagon and his family.

“I’m lucky really because I’m living with a family I already know and that doesn’t happen for a lot of riders who come over from abroad,” Nicol explained.

“I know the Hagons through when I started speedway through their academy back home and they gave me two bikes when I showed up for my first race.

“I went out there and tried it, loved it and ever since Martin Hagon has helped me out and he’s played a big part in getting me where I am now.

“The family have helped me out so much; they’ve taken care of me, they’ve got me a workshop and I feel so lucky to have them in my corner.

“I had a specific racing programme back at home that I used to stick to and I’m slowly bringing that to how I’m living over here in England.

“I’m getting used to a lot of things, I’m getting settled in and I’m starting to feel a lot more relaxed and comfortable.”

Nicol admits times have been tough for Tigers as a team in recent weeks and they are unlikely to make the play-offs.

“It’s just not happened as a team,” he said. “I’m trying my best and I’m learning all the time but it’s been tough for the team, we’ve really been up against it.

“I can sense the disappointment everyone is feeling at the club and that hurts, all I can say is I’ve always been trying my best and I feel like I’m learning new things.

“Sheffield have been really good with me and I cannot thank them enough for giving me my chance in British Speedway.

“Hopefully we can get some good results between now and the end of the season and give our fans something to cheer.”