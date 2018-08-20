Sheffield Tigers must end speedway season on a positive note

New Tigers’ star Kasper Andersen wants to end “on a high” after a rollercoaster season.

The Dane thought his season was over after he was KO’d and left with a broken collarbone after a pile-up at King’s Lynn. But Andersen has returned to action with Sheffield in style, including a 13-pt haul at Edinburgh on Friday.

Now he hopes to keep up the form in Tigers’ final home league meeting on Thursday against Edinburgh.

He said: “I hope we can end on a high. It’s been a tough year for me and Sheffield. I didn’t have an easy time at King’s Lynn and don’t remember anything of the crash. That’s a good thing because I can’t fear anything from that night.

“I lost my team place because of that and thought my season was over then until I got the call from Sheffield. But since the crash I’ve been also low on confidence because I felt unlucky, no matter what I did. However going to Edinburgh and doing so good gives me such a massive boost.”

Andersen added: “Now we need to try and do a good job on Thursday and hopefully finish with a win.”

The rider

did a great job for the Tigers in their defeat at Armadale, beating the likes of Ricky Wells and Erik Riss in the process.

He added: “It is tough to me to come to a new team at this stage of the season. I’ve had to learn to meet everybody and prove myself that I am good enough to be in the team.

“But to get to the team who are low on confidence has probably made it harder.

“But I just have to concentrate on myself and my one performances and do the best I can and hopefully the team will do the same.”