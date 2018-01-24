Sheffield Tigers: Legend Stead plans his grand send off

Sheffield legend Simon Stead will bring down the curtain on his racing career with what he says will be one of the most spectacular meetings ever seen at Owlerton.

‘The Last Lap’ will be held at the home of the champions on Sunday, March 25 (4pm start).

Stead enjoyed a stellar career, representing Sheffield for eight years before guiding them to league glory in his debut managerial season.

But he insists the time is right to put his racing days behind him.

“It’s going to be an emotional day for me there’s no question about that,” Stead said.

“But it’s time to properly draw a line under my racing career and fully focus on the exciting challenges that are in front of me.

“I’ve got some great opportunities now as a team manager and that has to be my focus.

“But for one last time, I do want to do my final laps around Sheffield - even if I can’t promise how quick they’ll be!

“I couldn’t have had my Farewell anywhere else but at Owlerton. It’s the place I call home, I’ve spent so many years of my career there and I want to give something back to the fans who’ve supported me through thick and thin for a long, long time.

“I want to give the Sheffield public one of the biggest, most spectacular meetings they’ve ever had at Owlerton - and we’ve had a few in the past trust me!

“I’m talking to a fair few riders who even regular Owlerton attendees don’t get to see throughout the standard season; it would be nice if I could get some of the top stars involved or maybe even a couple who haven’t rode in the UK for a while.”

“Hopefully a few of the names will even attract supporters from other parts of the country too - so fingers crossed talks are successful on that front.

“It would also be nice to get a few of the old boys or some old team mates involved if I can too but we’ll have to wait and see on that one.

“It’s going to be an individual meeting which runs very similar to a Grand Prix event so there’ll be plenty of tension and excitement I’m sure.”