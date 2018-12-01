Sheffield Tigers: Kyle Howarth backs title bid after sealing Owlerton future along with Broc Nicol

Kyle Howarth is backing Tigers to go from chumps to champs next season!

Howarth has put pen to paper on a new deal to stay with the club alongside American ace Broc Nicol.

Sheffield Tigers' Broc Nicol. Picture: Taylor Lanning

They join new No.1 Danny King, Tay Proctor, Kasper Andersen, Zaine Kennedy and teenage sensation Drew Kemp in a powerhouse side.

Tigers finished rock bottom last season just a year after winning the title – and Howarth believes they have what it takes to bounce back in style.

“I think they’ve put together a real solid team at Sheffield for next year which also has plenty of room for riders to build on their averages as well,” he said.

“To bring Danny (King) and Ty (Proctor) in, they’re two top signings. They’ve both done plenty of laps at this level and they’re two great riders in this league.

“We’ve got Drew (Kemp) who’ll probably be one of the best reserves in the league and Zaine (Kennedy) is up for it too.

“We’re bringing a couple of the boys back from this year as well who both had some good meetings so I think it looks really good.

“As we know too well from the season that’s just gone though, what looks good on paper doesn’t always work out - but I really don’t think that will be the case this time.

“Sheffield want revenge on the league and they want that league trophy back - and as long as we have a bit of luck on our side with injuries and that then there’s no reason why we can’t do that.”

Nicol, meanwhile, is looking to build on the positive signs he showed in his debut UK campaign last season.

“I had a good time, there were some tough meetings of course but generally speaking I feel happy,” he said.

“Sheffield is a good club, the management are great with me and they made me feel very welcome last season.

“I’m looking for a big season and want to continue improving as a speedway rider.”

Tigers are the first side to complete all seven signings for the new season and season tickets are now on sale from the club website.