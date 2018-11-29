Sheffield Tigers: King is number one at Owlerton as favourite returns

Danny King is ready to make up for lost time after signing for Sheffield.

The 2016 British Champion will be the new Tigers No.1 after putting pen to paper – and he’s desperate to get back on a bike after missing half of last season with nerve damage.

He’s joined in the Tigers camp by Ty Proctor, who won the treble with Workington last season, and has agreed to a second spell in Sheffield colours.

With talented teenager Drew Kemp and popular Dane Kasper Andersen also included, team planning is coming together well.

Said King: “I’ve always loved it at Sheffield and I’m just desperate to get back on a bike and make up for the time I missed last season.

“With Ipswich moving into the Premiership I knew I had to find a new Championship club and I agreed everything very quickly with Sheffield – who wouldn’t want to sign for a club like them?

“I know the Bates family from my time with Leicester and I feel really happy to be joining Sheffield, such a great club.”

He’s also looking forward to working alongside boss Simon Stead as the pair know each other well.

“Steady and I go back a long way, we grew up together on Grass Track,” he said. “I have ridden with Simon in England, in Poland and we’ve travelled together too. We know each other well and we work well together.

“I have a lot of respect for him and he is a fantastic team manager, I always say that ex-riders make the best team managers because they understand things and Simon has only recently retired too.

“He was a tremendous rider with such experience that he can pass onto the team. Even for someone like me as a rider, you’re always looking for advice or confidence, Simon is always good for that sort of thing because he has been there and let’s be honest there’s probably no better rider around Sheffield than him.”

Sheffield have also confirmed the renewal of their long running team sponsorship arrangement with Sheffield Window Centre.

Co-promoter Damien Bates said: “Sponsorship is more important than ever in modern day sport and we welcome Ian Hunter and his team back for another season. We sincerely appreciate their loyal support of Sheffield Speedway.”