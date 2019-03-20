Sheffield Tigers: Kasper Anderson looking forward to full season at Owlerton

Dashing Dane Kasper Andersen is relishing the prospect of a full season in Sheffield colours.

Andersen spent the latter part of last year at Owlerton after recovering from injury and failing to reclaim his place in King’s Lynn’s Premiership side.

He impressed sufficiently to be asked back to start the season and he takes his place in the opening meeting this Sunday, Sheffield’s 90th anniversary meeting (4pm).

“I had some really good times in the few meetings I had with Sheffield and I’m really looking forward to how far I can take things over a full season,” he said.

“I want to take my career to the next level and benefit Sheffield at the same time, we have a good team and I’m pleased to be a part of it.”

Andersen is looking forward to Sunday when he faces his Tigers colleagues in the individual event along with former World Long Track champion Erik Riss, GB international Steve Worrall and French ace David Bellego.

“The line-up is very strong and that’s good for the club for the first home meeting of the season,” Andersen said.

“For me I’m using the meeting as a sort of pre-season test if you like where I want to try a few different things with set-ups and things like that - but of course I’d love it if I could do well.

“Maybe it will be a good test to see roughly where I’m at but either way I don’t think I’ll read too much into where I come.

“This is going to be a big year for me with a team place in both of the top two leagues and I’m hoping I can bring everything I learnt from last year with me.”

Andersen was in action last Sunday when he agreed to step in for the charity event at Leicester, raising money for the Speedway Riders Benevolent Fund.

He notched six-points in a meeting won by record breaking British Champion Scott Nicholls.

“It was a late call because of people dropping out,” he said. “But I was going to go along and watch anyway so I was happy to step in.

“It was just nice to get some competitive laps in and it’s all about being race sharp for the start of the Sheffield season.”