Sheffield Tigers: Howarth gears up for his ‘biggest night’

Sheffield Tigers racer Kyle Howarth is relishing the prospect of one of the biggest meetings of his career.

Howarth heads to Belle Vue on Monday week, June 11, to race in the British Final with both the national title and a place in the British Grand Prix at Cardiff on the line.

Plenty of Sheffield fans are expected to make the trip across to Manchester to back Howarth.

And he said: “Belle Vue is a brilliant track and I can’t wait for the British Final.

“I’ve been fairly pleased with the way I’ve been riding for both my clubs this season and I feel like I’m gaining valuable experience.

“The national championship is a massive date in the calendar and I’d love to win it, but the competition is very tough.

“You’ve got to have your set-up spot on around Belle Vue because it’s so big and fast but the same applies to Sheffield where I ride every Thursday so it’s nothing new to me.

“Everyone will be talking about the Belle Vue lads, Craig Cook and Dan Bewley, they’re great riders but on my day I know I can bet both of them.

“The chance to win a place in Cardiff for the Grand Prix is added motivation but the national championship itself is big and to win that would be a dream come true.

“Belle Vue’s stadium is great for the sport and it’s great for it to stage the big meetings, it’s a national stadium and we need to make the most of it.

“I’m a local lad too, so it would mean so much to me to do well in the final on home territory.”

Howarth is back in Tigers colours this Thursday when they face Redcar at Owlerton in Knockout Cup action.

Meanwhile Howarth was delighted to help Tigers beat Workington in an Owlerton thriller last Thursday.

“They’re one of the form teams in the league and one of my former clubs,” he said.

“It was always going to be touch and go because they’ve suddenly found this amazing run of form but we showed what character we have to dig deep and get the win.

“Hopefully we can keep this form going and become a bit more consistent but we need to do better on the road.

“There’s no shortage of team spirit but we all just need to raise our game here and there because the away results have been a concern.”

Tickets for the Sports Insure British Final at Belle Vue on Monday June 11 are now on sale at bellevueaces.co. Admission will also be available on the night, which is expected to draw a bumper crowd.