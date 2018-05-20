Sheffield Tigers boss ready to make changes after declaring ‘we aren’t good enough at the moment’

Sheffield Tigers bosses are refusing to rule out further changes if performances don’t improve.

It comes after another lacklustre display at Berwick on Saturday as Tigers went down 53-37.

The reigning Champions are still searching for their first league win of the season much to the frustration of team manager Simon Stead.

“We’re just not good enough at the moment it’s as simple as that,” Stead said.

“We’ve got a good contingent of travelling support and they’ve been to the likes of Berwick and Glasgow to watch us this year and we’ve been really poor on both occasions.

“I can only apologise to those supporters as well as the rest back home who expect more from the team.

“It’s frustrating because we can’t put our finger on it but things just aren’t going our way at the moment.

“It goes without saying that we need to improve though and we’ll be making sure the boys keep doing everything they can behind the scenes to strive for that improvement.

“There are no easy fixtures in this league but we need to pull something out of the bag on Thursday.

“Workington have already pulled off some surprise results this year and we’re going to need to be at our very best.

“But it’s a meeting we must win because we don’t want to be falling behind in the league table.

“The riders need to go out there and give the supporters a performance and a result they deserve.

“It is still early days but if we need to make further changes to get our season back on track, then so be it.”

Only captain Kyle Howarth and winter signing Charles Wright managed paid double figures at the weekend while Todd Kurtz arguably produced the best performance with a solid 8+1 contribution.