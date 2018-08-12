Sheffield Tigers add duo in bid to end season on positive note

Sheffield Tigers bosses made made a double deadline day switch as they aim to finish their tough season on a high.

Tigers have struggled with a staggering run of six straight defeats and are in danger of going fom champs to chumps.

New Sheffield Tigers signing Kasper Andersen

But the club feel they have signed two young prospects in Brit Connor Mountain and Dane Kasper Andersen, with last season’s title winner Lasse Bjerre and youngster Joe Lawlor making way.

Sheffield co-promoter Julie Reading said: “What we want to make clear with Joe is that he is an asset of the club and he remains a part of our future plans.

“He’s still going to be at the last few meetings and integrating with the side, learning along the way.

“Connor Mountain comes highly recommended and he’s already shown his liking for our track by winning the Top Gun individual at Owlerton last month.

“As for Kasper he’s gained experience with King’s Lynn in the Premiership this year and we’re hopeful he can do a good job for us.

“It’s a great chance for these two youngsters to show what they can do at this level.

“It’s been a difficult few weeks but we’re determined to finish the season on much more of a high with some positive results along the way.”

Meanwhile new signing Andersen said: “I am very excited.

“Both me and Sheffield haven't had the best season so far and I hope that me joining Sheffield will make our end of the season better.

“But I'm just happy that they are interested in me, and I really need to get some laps in and get my confidence back.”

The duo will make their debut in Thursday’s home clash with Newcastle (August 16, 7.30).