Sheffield speedway: World champion heads for Owlerton

World Champion Jason Doyle is coming to Sheffield...for one night only.

Doyle, who won the title in spectacular style in Melbourne last October, has confirmed he will take part in Simon Stead’s Farewell meeting at Owlerton on March 25.

The Australian was a popular champion after seeing his hope of standing on the top step of the podium dashed by injury in 2016. Stead said: “I can’t thank Jason enough, we don’t get to see him at Sheffield these days and we don’t get many World Champions at Owlerton.

“We’ve known each other a while and were team mates at Swindon when we won the league in 2012. What he achieved last season was remarkable and I was pleased to see him win the title – no one can deny he deserved it.

“To see him around Owlerton in one of his first meetings in the UK since being crowned champion is a great honour for me and more riders will follow soon.”

Doyle has moved from Swindon to Somerset during the winter with the Rebels preparing for their second season in the top flight. “I said as soon as I won the title last year that I wanted to stay riding in England,” he said.

“I want to help British Speedway grow and am pleased to be heading to Sheffield, it’s a great race track.”